NBA Announces 2016-17 MVP Finalists, LeBron James Not Among Them

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James has been eliminated from NBA MVP voting.

The finalists for the award were announced Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Anotnio’s Kawhi Leonard were named finalists for the 2016-17 regular season.

James appeared in 74 games – all starts – for the Cavs and averaged 26.4 points (8th in NBA) on .548 shooting from the field (10th in NBA), a .363 mark from beyond the arc, a career-high 8.6 rebounds (17th in NBA), a career-high 8.7 assists (6th in NBA) and 1.23 steals in 37.8 minutes.

James, who became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting .540 or better from the field in a single season, was named to his record-tying 11th All-NBA first team on Thursday.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Mike D’Antoni, who coaches Harden in Houston, and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra were named the Coach of the Year finalists while a pair of 76ers – Joel Embiid and Dario Saric – along with Milwaukee’s Malcom Brogdan are the nominees for Rookie of the Year.

The NBA will announce the award winners during a special show to be broadcast on TNT on June 26.