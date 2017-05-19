Nate Burleson: If Josh Gordon Is Allowed On The Field, The Browns Are A Playoff Contender

Former NFL Receiver and current NFL Network and CBS Analyst Nate Burleson joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Browns and his career off the field.

Nate gave his insight on suspended Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon and what he needs to do to get back on the field. Burleson compared Gordon to guys he played alongside like Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson.

“It’s unfortunate because nobody has been able to stand in front of this man and stop him. You can’t put a DB strong enough or fast enough to stop Josh Gordon as a wide receiver. The only guy that can stop him, is [Gordon] and he’s been in bump coverage, jamming himself up his whole career. It’s his mirror reflection, throwing hands, not allowing him to run the go route of life” – Nate Burleson

Nate talked about his time as a teammate of QB Johnny Manziel and what he saw the concerned him during his time in Cleveland. Burleson compared Johnny Football to a Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson but said that Johnny’s lifestyle cost him an opportunity to get to the level of the Super Bowl winner.

Burleson also talked about DeShone Kizer and what he thinks the rookie could be capable of with all of the talent he sees on the Cleveland roster, including Isaiah Crowell, Corey Coleman and David Njoku.

“I love the fact that he’s a second rounder, I love the fact that he fell and I love the fact that there was a dip in excitement. At one point, everybody was talking Kizer and then he fell off the map and Cleveland got him. It’s a steal in my mind.” – Nate Burleson on rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer

Nate told Ken and Anthony that the foundation is set in Berea and talked about a conversation that he had with former Brown Andrew Hawkins who told him that Hue Jackson and Sashi Brown will turn things around for the organization.

