Browns Come Out To Support Cavs For Game 3 Against Boston

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns were out in full force at The Q Sunday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown sat courtside and was joined by the Browns’ own ‘Big 3’ – 2017 first round picks Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku.
During a timeout midway through the second quarter the Cavs welcomed the 3 newest Browns.
Cornerback Joe Haden along with his wife, Sarah, sat across from the Cavs bench and receiver Corey Coleman was also in the house.
The Browns will hold their annual golf outing benefiting the team’s foundation on Monday in Aurora.
Comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle were also on hand for Game 3 and sat behind the Cavs bench.