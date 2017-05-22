Bud Shaw: The Cavaliers Were Slow To Adjust In The Second Half Of Game 3

May 22, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Bead Stevens, Boston Celtics, Bud Shaw, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love, LeBron James, Tyronn Lue

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports.

Bud told Ken & Anthony what he thought about Cavs’ coach Tyronn Lue’s adjustments in the 2nd half of game 3 and how good of a coach Boston’s Brad Stevens is.

Bud also talked about how we’ve seen the Cavs play games like they did last night during the regular season and why LeBron James didn’t look the same as we’ve seen in the previous 8 games.

Bud gave his thoughts on a fan that heckled LeBron James and what the Celtics should do defensively going forward.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 

