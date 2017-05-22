LeBron Rips Reporter After Loss: “You Always Come Around When We Lose”

May 22, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Eastern Conference Finals, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Cavaliers stunningly lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics 111-108 on Sunday night as Avery Bradley got a three-pointer to bounce in with just 0.1 seconds left. The result was made more shocking by the fact that the Cavs held a sixteen-point lead at halftime and at one point in the third quarter held a 21-point lead. The biggest problem for Cleveland was an off night for LeBron James who recorded just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six turnovers.

That kind of performance is unusual for James, and he was not in a good mood afterwards. So, when a reporter asked him a question about what had made this such an off night, James didn’t take it kindly.

James is responding there to Kenny Roda, a Cleveland area radio host, who LeBron seems to believe only has these kinds of questions after losses for the team. Roda then took to Twitter to defend himself.

 

To be fair to Roda, James might have been put in a bad mood by running into a heckler just before going into the postgame press conference. The good news for the Cavs and LeBron is, they don’t have to wait long to try and get back on track as Game 4 is set for Tuesday night at 8:30 pm Eastern Time from Quicken Loans Arena.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Golf Outing
Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen