LeBron Rips Reporter After Loss: “You Always Come Around When We Lose”

Ryan Mayer

The Cavaliers stunningly lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics 111-108 on Sunday night as Avery Bradley got a three-pointer to bounce in with just 0.1 seconds left. The result was made more shocking by the fact that the Cavs held a sixteen-point lead at halftime and at one point in the third quarter held a 21-point lead. The biggest problem for Cleveland was an off night for LeBron James who recorded just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six turnovers.

That kind of performance is unusual for James, and he was not in a good mood afterwards. So, when a reporter asked him a question about what had made this such an off night, James didn’t take it kindly.

"It's a weird thing with you Kenny. Only come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/IYqUeoatEB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 22, 2017

James is responding there to Kenny Roda, a Cleveland area radio host, who LeBron seems to believe only has these kinds of questions after losses for the team. Roda then took to Twitter to defend himself.

For the record, been to 4 of 5 #Cavs home playoff games this year, home playoff games last year. Ask questions win or lose — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017

Should've read – all home playoff games last year. https://t.co/Wl0OjIZrzx — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017

For the record,said on my radio show #LeBron should be MVP this year,was a joke not in final 3,is best player in the world,great off court 2 — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017

To be fair to Roda, James might have been put in a bad mood by running into a heckler just before going into the postgame press conference. The good news for the Cavs and LeBron is, they don’t have to wait long to try and get back on track as Game 4 is set for Tuesday night at 8:30 pm Eastern Time from Quicken Loans Arena.