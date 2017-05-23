Coach Nick Hauselman: Cavs/Warriors Round 3 Could Be As Physical As The “Bad Boy” Pistons

“Coach Nick” Hauselman of BBallBreakdown.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Cavs and the NBA. Coach Nick told Ken & Anthony what he thinks about The Cavs losing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals and what effects that will have on the series.
Coach Nick also talked about what makes the Warriors different with Steve Kerr on the bench vs Mike Brown. Coach Nick compared the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference team from the 80’s and told us what to expect in the 3rd match up between the Cavs and Warriors.
Coach Nick finished by going through the comparisons of LeBron and Jordan.
He talked about if LeBron has caught Jordan and if he will ever win 6 titles.
