Indians Sign Akron Native David Lough To Minor League Deal

Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – The Indians have agreed to terms with OF David Lough on a minor-league deal.
Lough was born in Akron, OH, attending Green High School before going on to play college baseball at Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA.
The Akron native played 30 games for the Phillies in 2016, with 16 hits in 79 plate appearances. The 31-year old will be assigned to Triple-A Columbus. He had signed with the Detroit Tigers in the off-season, but was released on May 17th after going 10-for-59 in Triple-A Toledo.