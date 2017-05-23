LeBron James Doesn’t Look Back, Keeps Focus Forward As He And Cavs Hope To Bounce Back From Game 3 Loss

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James didn’t have much to say Wednesday morning following the Cavs shootaround leading up to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.

James didn’t waste much time or energy rehashing his 11 point performance in Game 3 that saw the Cavs lose 111-108 on a 3-pointer in the final second and him not score a point over the final 16 minutes of the game.

“We had opportunities, but it is what it is,” James said. “They played a hell of a game and they took it to us and we weren’t able to stop the runs and the momentum. Some of the plays that we made, some of the plays that I made, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ or ‘What could I have done better?’ But you figure out the next game and go forward.”

What are the keys to Wednesday night’s game?

“Win,” James said.

After the game Sunday night James said that a little adversity can be a good thing for him and the Cavs, who had tied an NBA record set by the 1988-89 Los Angeles Lakers with 13 straight playoff wins dating back to the 2016 NBA Finals. He is a player that thrives on it, and drama too.

But how and why?

“At the end of the day you understand that it’s just basketball and I put a lot of work into my craft so I’ve always trusted that,” James said. “I’ve always leaned on my teammates at times as well, but mentally I’ve just always focused on the present and I’m not worried about the situation. I just live in the moment.”