Shaq On Barkley: “I’m Gonna Punch Him In His Face One Day; It’s Hard To Listen To A Guy That’s Never Won”

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal joined Bull & Fox to talk about his acting career, the Cavs’ trip through the playoffs, LeBron’s greatness and readying for the Warriors in the Finals.

(scroll down for the podcast)

Some thoughts from Shaq:

on LeBron’s performance in Game 3: “When you’re the number one guy and you’re the star, of course you get the blame. But, this is good for the Cavs. They were playing at a super high level … But the loss the other day brought them back down to reality, with Golden State waiting for them. Tonight (game 4) is the real test.”

on LeBron turning on the switch: “LeBron is a pass first type player. Lebron didn’t have to do much (in Game 3). Sometimes when you have a switch, sometimes you can turn it on sometimes you can’t. Tonight (Game 4) is the true test. LeBron was passive in game 3. Golden State wants the Cavs and the Cavs want Golden State. Cavs are going to try to put Boston away tonight and then win one in Boston.”

PHOTOS: Shaquille O’Neal Joins Bull & Fox In-Studio – May 23, 2017

on playing with LeBron in Cleveland: “I knew LeBron was a great leader. It was the first time in my career where I didn’t have to do or say anything.”

on people saying the NBA Playoffs are boring: “As players, you don’t want to hear the nonsense. If you don’t like what you’re watching, don’t watch it.”

on working with Charles Barkley: “When I’m talking about certain things, it’s hard to listen to Chuck because he’s never won … I’m gonna punch him in his face one day on national TV. It’s hard to listen to a guy that’s never won”

on a potential Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals re-match: “I want to see it go 7 games, and I want it to be epic, and let the referees get out of the way and I want it to be great.”