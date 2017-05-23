Golden State Owner Joe Lacob: Warriors Have ‘Unfinished Business’ With Cavs

The Golden State Warriors dispatched of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night to advance to their third straight NBA Finals.

The sweep continued a streak for the Warriors, now 12-0 in the post-season, who await the winner of the Cavaliers-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series. Golden State lost to the Jazz during the last week of the regular season, and are now 27-1 in its last 28 games. The Warriors have lost once in the last 73 days.

But Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob is out for blood, it appears. Via Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated:

“I don’t care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland. We have some unfinished business.”

Despite a tremendous effort from Boston in Game 3, and an Avery Bradley game-winner, the NBA is headed for a Warriors-Cavaliers re-match (of the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals).

Mercury News columnist Marcus Thompson also shared this telling quote from Lacob after Golden State’s sweep on Monday.

Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

Cavs-Warriors III should be fun.

[h/t Bleacher Report, ESPN]