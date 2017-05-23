Golden State Owner Joe Lacob: Warriors Have ‘Unfinished Business’ With Cavs

The Golden State Warriors dispatched of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night to advance to their third straight NBA Finals.
The sweep continued a streak for the Warriors, now 12-0 in the post-season, who await the winner of the Cavaliers-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series. Golden State lost to the Jazz during the last week of the regular season, and are now 27-1 in its last 28 games. The Warriors have lost once in the last 73 days.
But Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob is out for blood, it appears. Via Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated:
“I don’t care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland. We have some unfinished business.”
Despite a tremendous effort from Boston in Game 3, and an Avery Bradley game-winner, the NBA is headed for a Warriors-Cavaliers re-match (of the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals).
Mercury News columnist Marcus Thompson also shared this telling quote from Lacob after Golden State’s sweep on Monday.
Cavs-Warriors III should be fun.
[h/t Bleacher Report, ESPN]