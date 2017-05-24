Brock Osweiler Puts Houston Texans Drama Behind Him, Expects To Win Browns Starting Job

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Houston Texans paid the Browns a second round draft pick just to get Brock Osweiler and his $16 million salary off of their books in 2017.

Houston dumped him in what many in NFL circles call quarterback purgatory – the Browns – where 26 different starters and 32 different QBs have taken the field since 1999.

“I think every player in the National Football League plays with a little chip on their shoulder,” Osweiler said. “Everybody is out here trying to prove something but ultimately fighting for a job and the only way to do that is to give your all every single day and I can promise you every single day I will work extremely hard.”

On Wednesday we got our first look at Osweiler and at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, he is a hard man to miss out there.

The trade, which Osweiler said surprised him, came a year after the Texans signed him to a 4-year, $72 million deal as a free agent.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson started OTAs with Cody Kessler No. 1 on the depth chart and there really is no definitive answer as to just where Osweiler even fits into the Browns plans – if at all.

“I think Cody has certainly earned that right,” Osweiler said. “He played in a lot of football games last year. I think he did a tremendous job for this football team. I’m the new guy on the block. I need to earn my stripes here, if you will, so Cody has certainly earned that right, but I can promise you I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can every day because nobody plays this game to be a backup or to lose football games.

“You play to start and help your football team ultimately win.”

Last season Osweiler reportedly didn’t get along with teammates or coaches and ultimately he was benched by Texans head coach Bill O’Brien late in the season with the Texans fighting for a playoff spot.

Osweiler started 14 of the 15 games he appeared in where he completed just 59.0 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a rating of 72.2.

He comes to Cleveland now with a fresh start. Despite talk that the Browns planned to release him quickly, the Browns have hung on to Osweiler and it appears that he will get his chance to win a job in training camp.

Although he currently resides down on the depth chart, Osweiler expects to start on Sept. 10 against the Steelers.

“Absolutely. My expectation is always to start, but that’s not my decision to make,” Osweiler said. “Now if I came out here and told you guys I wanted to be the backup, I’m in the wrong business. Absolutely I want to play and I want to help this football team win games. But I know there is a lot of work that goes into that and ultimately I need to earn that on the practice field and I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me to do that.”

Some would say leaving Denver was his first mistake but Osweiler isn’t looking back.

“Absolutely no regrets,” Osweiler said of his decision to sign with Houston. “I have nothing but just love and appreciation for the city of Denver, the organization, John Elway for drafting me. My four years in Denver were just special to my heart. Ultimately, I had to make a football and professional decision and there is absolutely no regret on that.”

Osweiler said “absolutely” that he can be a starting NFL quarterback.

When asked why, he responded, “I think the proof is in the film for the past two years.”

What about those that say the proof is not in the film from last year, especially the Texans?

“That’s OK,” Osweiler said.