Browns Add Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson To Front Office

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns have added former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson to the personnel department.

The team made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Grigson’s official title will be senior personnel executive.

“Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said. “He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff.”

Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry worked under Grigson while in Indianapolis, but in Cleveland Grigson will report directly to Berry.

“We are excited to add Ryan to our personnel department,” Berry said. “Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department’s culture.”

The 45-year-old Grigson replaces Lake Dawson, who was a national scout for the Browns over the last 2 years before joining the Bills front office as their assistant director of college scouting. The loss of Dawson to the Bills left a major hole in Cleveland’s personnel department and Grigson will be counted on to help fill it.

Grigson famously was outsmarted by former Browns CEO Joe Banner when he acquired Trent Richardson from the Browns in 2013 for the Colts’ 2014 first round pick, which the Browns used in part to pick Johnny Manziel. Both players are out of the league.

The Colts went 11-5 in Grigson’s first 3 seasons as general manager and he was named the NFL’s executive of the year in 2012 but the team finished 8-8 in each of the final 2 years leading to his firing following the 2016 campaign.