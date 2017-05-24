Browns Downplay Injuries To Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, Kenny Britt And Corey Coleman

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Two of the Browns’ first-round draft picks this year and their top free agent receiver didn’t even practice and their 2016 first-round pick left in the middle of it Wednesday.

Welcome to OTAs in May.

Head coach Hue Jackson and the Browns say there’s nothing to see here, which, if history is any indication, is often the beginning of much bigger problems, but for now we have to take him at his word.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Jackson said after practice. “I think all those guys will be, hopefully, out performing next week and competing.”

Garrett has what he described after practice as a ‘nick’ but he declined to get into any specifics related to how, when or how severe it is when asked.

“There was a little soreness,” Jackson said of the No. 1 overall pick. “I just wanted to make sure that was out before we stuck him out there.”

Garrett said he is expecting to return and be full-go next week.

“They just wanted to be cautious,” Garrett said. “I want to be out there and they’re holding me right now.”

Coleman went down midway through practice after landing awkwardly and after a few minutes walked off with a trainer under his own power. He did not appear to be favoring anything as he walked inside.

“He will be fine,” Jackson said. “He came down, I think, on the ball a little bit, too, but I think he will be OK.”

Offensive lineman Cameron Erving (knee), Joel Bitonio (Lisfranc), Austin Reiter (knee), John Greco (Lisfranc) also did not participate as they recover from injuries suffered last season.