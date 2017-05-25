2017 NBA Finals Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, a first in NBA history that the same 2 teams square off in 3 consecutive years.
The Warriors won it all in 6 games in the 2015 Finals and the Cavs won the 2016 Finals in 7 games.
Here is the schedule for round 3 between the NBA’s top 2 teams.
Game 1 – Thu. June 1: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 2 – Sun. June 4: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 3 – Wed. June 7: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 4 – Fri. June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 5 * Mon. June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 6 * Thu. June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 7 * Sun. June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC