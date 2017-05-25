Bob Ryan: There Is No Comparison With The Celtics And The Warriors

May 25, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Bob Ryan, Boston Celtics, Boston Globe, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, The Sports Reporters

Bob Ryan, sports columnist emeritus for the Boston Globe,  joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Cavs/Celtics game 5 and the rest the NBA.  Bob talked about where he would rank this year’s Golden State team and how the Cavaliers will match up with them in an assumed 3rd straight finals.  Bob also talked about the Celtics ability to win Game 3 and Kyrie Irving’s performance in Game 4.  Bob made the comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan and how each became the best versions of themselves.  Bob talked about the current 3 point shooting era of basketball and what he thinks has changed the game now.  Bob talked about his time on “The Sports Reporters” and gave his pick for the NBA Finals.

 

