Browns QB Cody Kessler Ate Same Food Every Day, Every Meal, For Three Months

Ryan Mayer

Professional athletes have a variety of habits when it comes to their diets. Many have favorite foods they like to eat before a game, while others, like Tom Brady, have a strict diet that they believe helps to keep their body young and in the best shape possible to continue playing. Nutritional needs have fallen under the ever-present “sports science” label that is thrown around often in this day and age.

However, very few athletes eat the exact same meals, featuring the exact same foods, every day for three months. According to a report from ESPN.com’s Pat McManamon, Cleveland Browns second-year quarterback Cody Kessler did exactly that.

According to McManamon, Kessler’s diet routine has been exactly the same, every day, since shortly after the Browns season ended in January. What did his meal plan consist of, you ask?

From the report:

“Kessler chuckled when asked what he ate, then went down the list: A 6:30 a.m. Power bar before a workout.

For breakfast, two scrambled eggs, oatmeal with water only, two pieces of fruit, milk and water.

Almonds as a midmorning snack.

For lunch, a turkey and provolone sandwich (nothing else on it), 15 baby carrots, a banana, water and milk.

Pretzels with peanut butter for a snack.

For dinner, a cooked chicken breast, spinach (no dressing), plain whole wheat pasta (nothing on it), milk and water.”

The plan was apparently drawn up by the team’s dietician Katy Meassick in order to help Kessler lose fat while gaining strength. I don’t know about you, but I’m fairly strict with what I eat and even I have a cheat day each week where I deviate away from the normal plan. So, Kessler barely deviating from this regimen at all for three months takes a pretty impressive amount of will power and dedication.

For Kessler, he’ll be part of the team’s QB competition heading into camp this summer after starting eight games for the team last season as a rookie. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.