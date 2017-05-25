Chisenhall to 7-Day Concussion DL; Kluber To Rehab in Columbus

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Indians have placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to Monday, May 22.

Chisenhall was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday, but the team is unsure of when the injury occurred.

“I guess he called in the morning and then when he showed up he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms,” Manager Terry Francona said, maintaining that the first time the team heard of the injury was that moment. “Don’t think he knew if it was like his ear, if he was sick, but he was cloudy. (Head Athletic Trainer James Quinlan) came to me just to give me a heads up, and he said ‘Hey, I want to test him.’”

That test revealed what Francona called a ‘lower-grade’ concussion, and said the team must err on the side of caution with head injuries.

Chisenhall may be upset with his course being altered on the season, seeing success early on. He currently has the highest slugging percentage of his career at .543.

Francona said the team’s original plan was for LHP Kyle Crockett to fill Chisenhall’s spot, solely because of the potential for a lengthy rain delay, and seven more games in as many consecutive days.

With the game being postponed completely, OF Austin Jackson could be activated from the 10-day DL, where he has spent time dealing with turf toe. That move will be dependent on if Jackson is able to play a Triple-A rehab start in Columbus as planned, or if that game is rained out as well.

Jackson is scheduled to play right field in Columbus, because of his general lack of experience at the position, with 22 games at the position with the Cubs in 2015, and 12 more with the Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre Yankees in 2009.

“I told him, ‘Let’s just cover all the bases.’ Things happen,” Francona said. “We’d like to see Zimmer play in center as much as we can.”

Kluber in Kolumbus

Corey Kluber is still expected to make his rehab start in Columbus on Thursday, as well, but if the weather makes things difficult at Triple-A, he could be moved back to Friday.

“I talked to Klubes a while back and probably the worst thing would be an interrupted night for him,” Francona said. “We just kind of walked him through everything so there’s not 16 phone calls 20 minutes before the game. They have a starter in reserve just in case.”

If Kluber’s rehab start were moved to Friday, which would move his return to the Indians back to their series in Colorado that starts Tuesday, June 6th.