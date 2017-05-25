Christian Kirksey: Gregg Williams Demands A Lot But He’s Fair; A Coach I Want To Play For

Cleveland Browns Linebacker Christian Kirksey joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima in Berea to talk about the team as he enters his 4th year in the NFL. Christian talked about how he’s taken on a leadership role and what he expects from the influx of rookies over the last 2 seasons. Christian told Ken and Anthony about what he learned about himself after last season.
“It definitely humbles you. It’s hard to win in this league and you respect the game. It just goes to show you how important it is to do the small details, the small fundamentals, and really appreciating the game and respecting the game…you don’t want to have that feeling again. You don’t want to embarrass the city, you want to produce for the city and bring this organization some wins.” – Christian Kirksey on last years 1-15 record
Christian talked about what it’s been like working with Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams and what he’s done to better prepare himself for this season. Kirksey also talked about what he’s seen so far with rookie 1st rounders Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers.
Listen to the podcast above.