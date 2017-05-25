LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan’s Playoff Scoring Record

May 25, 2017 10:31 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Michael Jordan

BOSTON (AP) — King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list on Thursday night. The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Golf Outing
Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen