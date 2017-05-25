Scottie Pippen Says The LeBron vs. Jordan Comparison Isn’t Fair

Who’s the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all-time)? The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been going on for some time now, and doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

With LeBron James on the verge of his 7th straight NBA Finals berth, and 8th overall, it would appear James is inching into Jordan territory.

Though some of detractors say James more closely compares to Kobe Bryant.

Jordan’s old teammate, Scottie Pippen, who won 6 titles with the Bulls, spoke on the matter earlier this week on ESPN.

“I don’t think [LeBron] should be compared to either of those players because they play different positions. Kobe and Michael [Jordan] are both 2-guards. They’re both scorers. They’re mostly like a Kyrie [Irving]. They’re looking to score the basketball when it hits their hand. They’re not looking to make plays for anyone on the floor. They’re not looking to be a facilitator. That’s the role that LeBron plays because he’s such a dominant and powerful force, and he’s a great passer.”

Pippen makes a lot of good points. While you can say Jordan has 6 rings and LeBron only has 3, their individual games were so different, it’s tough to compare head-to-head stats.

Pippen’s argument was that a fellow 6’8″-6’9″ player compares more favorably, like Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson.

“I think he plays a lot more like Magic. A lot more like myself, how I played,” Pippen said. “Obviously he’s more dominant than both me and Magic because of the way that he plays the game — his physicality, his athleticism surpass Magic, as well as me.”

The argument continues to be fun between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. For now, we’ll just sit back and enjoy another LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers run to the NBA Finals.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

