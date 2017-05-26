Carman And Lima: The Big 3 For Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The day after every Cavs game Ken Carman and Anthony Lima give you their Big 3 takeaways; The 3 things you need to know for your day.
Ken:
- This is the being of the building of Kyrie’s legacy.
- With a win in the 2017 Finals, LeBron will pass Jordan as the best.
- Take a moment to appreciate a 3rd straight trip to the finals.
Anthony:
- The Cavs bench stepped up.
- Kevin Love is ready for the Finals this season.
- The Cavs went for the kill from the beginning of game 5.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓