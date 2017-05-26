The day after every Cavs game Ken Carman and Anthony Lima give you their Big 3 takeaways; The 3 things you need to know for your day.

Carman And Lima: The Big 3 For Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

May 26, 2017 7:16 AM
Ken:

  1. This is the being of the building of Kyrie’s legacy.
  2. With a win in the 2017 Finals, LeBron will pass Jordan as the best.
  3. Take a moment to appreciate a 3rd straight trip to the finals.

Anthony:

  1. The Cavs bench stepped up.
  2. Kevin Love is ready for the Finals this season.
  3. The Cavs went for the kill from the beginning of game 5.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓

