Cleveland Indians to Unveil Frank Robinson Statue Saturday

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The only man to win the MVP in both leagues will soon have his likeness in bronze at Progressive Field.

The Cleveland Indians will unveil a statue of Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in baseball history, as a player-manager for the Tribe in 1975, serving as manager alone in 1977.

Hank Aaron and Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson, will be on hand for the ceremony, which will be broadcast in an hour special after the Indians and Royals’ series finale, Sunday on SportsTime Ohio.

Robinson played 21 seasons in the Majors, for the Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, Angels and Indians. He hit 586 home runs – 10th all time – and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He also managed for the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals.

Indians players will be on the field for the ceremony, as Manager Terry Francona plans to make changes to their pre-game preparation in order to take part.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Francona said. “As a team, we’ll go out there as a team to watch the ceremony. We’ve had the honor or the pleasure, both, to (be out there for) Thome, Larry Doby.

“We’re going to alter our batting practice a little bit. We’ll have optional hitting on the field, we’ll have more in the cage so we can accommodate our guys, but also go out as a team. It will be an honor to be able to be part of the audience watching him.”