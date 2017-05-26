Jason Lloyd: A LeBron Title In Cleveland Should Be Worth 2 Or 3 Elsewhere

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Cavs and their third straight trip to the NBA finals. Jason talked if we can have the LeBron vs. Jordan conversation yet and where they should be ranked. Jason also talked about David Griffin’s future and if he could truly leave the Cavaliers after the NBA finals this year. Jason told us what he thinks about Kyrie Irving’s ascension throughout these playoff and where he ranks among PG’s in the NBA right now.
