Jason Lloyd: A LeBron Title In Cleveland Should Be Worth 2 Or 3 Elsewhere

May 26, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Bob Myers, Cleveland Cavaliers, David Griffin, Golden State Warriors, jason lloyd, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, The Athletic

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Cavs and their third straight trip to the NBA finals.  Jason talked if we can have the LeBron vs. Jordan conversation yet and where they should be ranked.  Jason also talked about David Griffin’s future and if he could truly leave the Cavaliers after the NBA finals this year.  Jason told us what he thinks about Kyrie Irving’s ascension throughout these playoff and where he ranks among PG’s in the NBA right now.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Golf Outing
Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen