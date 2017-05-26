LeBron James Didn’t Want To Talk About Warriors After Winning Eastern Conference Because ‘They Cause A Lot Of Stress’

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their third straight Eastern Conference championship and trip to the NBA Finals, the last thing LeBron James wanted to talk about is the Golden State Warriors.

After the final horn, James stopped handing out conference championship hats and t-shirts to do the customary post game interview on the floor with TNT where he referred to Golden State as “that juggernaut out west” and he repeated the phrase a short time later following the trophy presentation.

James clearly wanted to savor his seventh straight conference title and becoming the first player in NBA history to lead 2 franchises to The Finals 4 times rather than begin to break down another matchup with Golden State in the NBA Finals.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State,” James told reporters in Boston. “It’s too stressful, and I’m not stressed right now. I’m very happy about our accomplishment. I have no discussion — Golden State, they’ve been the best team in our league for the last three years, and then they added an MVP. That’s all I can give you right now, because I’m happy and I don’t want to be stressed. They cause a lot of stress, and I’ll get to that point when we start to prepare for them.”

James scored 35 points Thursday night to pass Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in playoff history and help the Cavs demolish the Celtics again, this time 135-102, to win the series in 5 games.

Cleveland and Golden State become the first teams in NBA history to square off in 3 consecutive Finals in league history.

With Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving lost to injuries Golden State won the 2015 Finals in 6 games. In 2016 the Cavs became the first team in Finals history to erase a 3-1 deficit in the series to beat the Warriors in 7 games and end Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought.