LeBron James’ Post-Game Press Conference Filled With Selfies, Laughable Moments

LeBron James scored 35 points to pass Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, as the Cavaliers defeated the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Cleveland won the series 3-1 following a 135-102 victory Thursday night to advance to the NBA Finals for the third straight year and the fourth time in franchise history, and they were extremely hyped.

As LeBron James spoke at the podium for his postgame press conference, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson joined him. It led to some interesting moments.

LeBron gets some company on the podium! pic.twitter.com/NQLGPxAhGQ — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2017

The selfie game was strong…

Kevin Love with the podium selfie, LeBron pauses pic.twitter.com/IaJJxWynAz — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017

And just watch Tristan Thompson’s reaction to this quote…

Tristan Thompson needs to sit behind LeBron James at every press conference from now on. Best. Reaction. Ever. pic.twitter.com/SqcG5Mo8y3 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 26, 2017

More from LeBron idolizing Jordan:

“I think at the end of the day, for my name to come up in the discussion with the greatest basketball player of all time, it’s like, wow,” James said. “Like I said, I did pretty much everything that MJ did when I was a kid. I shot fadeaways before I should have. I wore a leg sleeve on my leg and folded it down so you saw the red part. I wore black and red shoes with white socks. I wore short shorts so you could see my undershorts underneath. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there. But it will be post-career, though. That’s the only thing I didn’t do. But other than that, I did everything Mike did. I even wore a wristband on my forearm. I didn’t do the hoop earring, either. That was Mike. But I did everything Mike did, man.”

Needless to say, we’re very much looking forward to more post-game shenanigans during the NBA Finals.

