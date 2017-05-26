WATCH: JR Smith Licks Beer Off His Arm In The Middle Of Game 5

Ryan Mayer

The Cavaliers had no trouble dispatching the Boston Celtics last night, winning Game 5, and the series with a 135-102 blowout in Boston. The game was well in hand in after the first half, with the Cavs holding a 75-57 lead at the break. In the third quarter, the Cavs pressed their advantage further, eventually getting the lead up to 30 points. When the lead is that big, players start to have some fun out on the floor and Cavs guard JR Smith was no exception last night.

With about two minutes left in the third, Smith attempted to save a ball from going out of bounds and ended up in the first row of seats under the basket. In the process, Smith got himself doused with beer as he fell into one of the fans courtside. That’s when hilarity ensued.

J.R. enjoying his final taste of Boston. pic.twitter.com/1Hl7LFOSJL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2017

Yep, just JR being JR. Nothing to see here folks. Normal guy taking a sniff of beer then proceeding to taste it before nodding in approval–in the middle of a game. The moment was reminiscent of Cleveland’s series against Toronto in which LeBron pretended to drink a beer after missing a chance for a three-point play. Smith did one-up LeBron by actually tasting the beer.

This wasn’t JR’s only memorable moment of the night. Earlier in the game, he perfectly imitated Iman Shumpert’s euro-step layup–while being on the bench.

J.R. Smith's reaction to Shump's euro-step and the wrist flick too 😩 pic.twitter.com/nFwP9Td9MZ — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 26, 2017

Then, he, Tristan Thompson, and Kevin Love all decided to join LeBron’s postgame press conference where they proceeded to take a selfie mid-answer.

Kevin Love with the podium selfie, LeBron pauses pic.twitter.com/IaJJxWynAz — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017

Later in that same press conference, while LeBron was answering a question about scoring not being his number one priority, Smith chimed in with some helpful advice.

LeBron: "Scoring is not #1 on my agenda." J.R.: "…you can pass to me!" 💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9H9prAbOTv — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 26, 2017

Never change JR, never change.