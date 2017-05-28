Kipnis, Tomlin Lead Indians Past Royals 10-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Josh Tomlin pitched his first complete game in two years and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1 on Sunday.

Kipnis, who reached in each of his five plate appearances, hit an RBI single in the third and a solo homer in the seventh.

Austin Jackson drove in three runs for Cleveland, and Carlos Santana had three hits and two RBIs. Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez also had three hits apiece.

Tomlin (3-6) tossed a six-hitter for his first win since April 30. It was the right-hander’s first complete game since Sept. 15, 2015, also against Kansas City and No. 5 for his career.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona admitted his team was frustrated after Kansas City won the first two games of the series. The Indians took out some of their aggression with 18 hits, one short of their season high.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (4-4) allowed six runs in four-plus innings in his shortest outing of the season.

Rookie Jorge Bonifacio homered in the fifth for the Royals. The drive landed halfway up the bleachers in left field and traveled an estimated 437 feet.

Duffy missed first base trying to catch first baseman Eric Hosmer’s throw and fell to the ground on Brantley’s ground ball to start the fifth. The left-hander remained in the game, but was pulled after allowing singles to Santana and Edwin Encarnacion.

Tomlin struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Brantley, Roberto Perez and Bradley Zimmer also had RBIs for the Indians, who had lost four of five.

The Royals went 4-5 on a road trip to Minnesota, New York and Cleveland.

WORTH NOTING

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor didn’t start for the first time this season. He committed an error Friday and couldn’t make a leaping grab on a line drive Saturday.

Lindor has a 12-game hitting streak, matching a season high

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel opens a three-game series against the Tigers. He has lost three straight starts, including a 3-0 decision to the Yankees on May 24.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco begins a four-game series against Oakland. He is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in four career starts and five total outings against the Athletics.

