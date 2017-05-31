Myles Garrett Still Out; Corey Coleman, Duke Johnson Among Those To Miss OTAs Wednesday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett, who was a surprise scratch last week for the start of OTAs, remained sidelined Wednesday along with running back Duke Johnson and receiver Corey Coleman.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft said last week that he expected to be full go this week while head coach Hue Jackson downplayed his injury.

Jackson is expected to talk after practice.

Coleman left last Wednesday’s practice after landing awkwardly. Head coach Hue Jackson said Coleman would be fine after landing on the ball while making a catch.

It is unclear why Johnson is sidelined.

Left tackle Joe Thomas continues to take it easy as is custom over the past few years.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, right guard John Greco, receiver Kenny Britt, offensive lineman Matt McCants and center Austin Reiter also did not participate Wednesday.