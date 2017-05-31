Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor Leads AL Shortstops In First MLB All-Star Game Returns

The Cleveland Indians are well-represented in the first MLB balloting update for the American League, released on Wednesday.
SS Francisco Lindor is the lone Cleveland player leading his position, and by a large margin.
However – there are plenty of other Indians’ who are close in the race. Carlos Santana is 3rd among first baseman, Jason Kipnis is 3rd among second basemen, Jose Ramirez is 3rd among third basemen, Yan Gomes is 5th among catchers, and Edwin Encarnacion is 2nd among designated hitters.
Outfielders Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, and Abraham Almonte are also in the race to represent the AL outfield.
You can vote here for your favorite players to be in the All-Star game!