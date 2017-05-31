Report: LeBron James’ L.A. Home Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

While LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers’ teammates are in the Bay Area of California preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors on Thursday, his Los Angeles home has reportedly been vandalized.
Here’s the latest, according to a TMZ Sports report:
An L.A. home owned by LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate and detectives are now investigating, cops tell TMZ Sports.
Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.
Reports also say that the word was covered up by the police on the scene. You can see the cops on the scene here.
LeBron bought this house in November of 2015, for a reported $21 million.