Rose: “Trevor Bauer Will Never Be Accused Of Being Boring”; Why The National Perception Is So Against The Cavaliers

Chris Rose of the MLB & NFL Networks joined Baskin & Phelps Wednesday (with a very questionable cell phone connection, so sorry about that) to discuss the 14 strikeout outing by Trevor Bauer, how Bradley Zimmer looks after his first bunch of games in the Show, the fallacy in grading the Indians so far, how the rotation may play out if Danny Salazar figures himself out, and thoughts on why the National media are totally one sided in Warriors predictions for the NBA Finals.
