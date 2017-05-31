Vince Cellini: The Cavs Know They Have A Formula That Can Win In Oracle Arena

NBA TV host Vince Cellini joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk NBA Finals. Vince talked about the possibility of LeBron owning a team one day and if a 4th championship would put him in the category of best ever.
Vince talked about Cavs/Warriors round 3 and if he thinks any of the previous meetings between the 2 teams mean anything going forward. Vince told Ken and Anthony what he thinks the move to Golden State has done offensively for Kevin Durant and if Cleveland will be able to slow him down.
He also gave his opinion on Tyronn Lue and the effect he will have on his team in the series and what type of impact Mike Brown will have for Golden State in the series.
Vince broke down the differences between Oracle Arena and Quicken Loans Arena and how the fans could have an impact on the games.
The interview with Vince’s thoughts on Tiger Woods.
