Rihanna Responds To Warriors Fan After Game 1 Blowout Of Cavs

Rihanna was not having it from a fan after the Warriors blew out the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals 113-91.
“It doesn’t matter b—-. The king is still the king,” Rihanna shouted as she walked through the bowls of Oracle Arena near the Cavs locker room after the game.
The recording artist, who is a fan of LeBron James and sat courtside Thursday night, reportedly also heckled Kevin Durant throughout Game 1.
“I won’t get into that. I’m cool. Have fun with that,” Durant said as he brushed off a question about shooting a look at the music star after making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Durant torched the Cavs for 38 points as Golden State improved to 13-0 this post season.