Royals’ Vargas Shuts Out Tribe 4-0

June 2, 2017 11:37 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas tossed his first shutout in nearly three years Friday night, outdueling Royals nemesis Josh Tomlin and sending Kansas City to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Vargas (7-3) allowed seven hits over the first six innings but deftly induced double plays in four of them to escape the trouble. The veteran left-hander then set down the Indians in order the rest of the way, making a nifty grab of Carlos Santana’s liner in the ninth to seal it.

It was Vargas’ first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Oakland on Aug. 13, 2014.

The Royals scored their first run off Tomlin (3-7) with two down in the sixth when Lorenzo Cain beat out an infield single — he was initially ruled out, but the call was quickly overturned.

