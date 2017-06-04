Cavs Ditch Navy Blues, Back In Black For Game 2

The Cavs aren’t messing around or taking any chances, at least when it comes to their uniforms for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
After getting blown out Thursday night wearing their navy alternates, the Cavs have decided they’ll ditch those threads for their all black sleeved uniforms Sunday night.
During the 2016 Finals, the Cavs wore the navy uniforms for Games 1 and 2 but after falling behind 3-1 in the series, the team wore the special all black and sleeved uniforms for Games 5 and 7 that saw them become the first team in history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the NBA championship.
Back in black for Game 2.#NBAFinals || #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/fkcHirCYFg
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 4, 2017
When the Cavs unveiled their new floor for this season the perimeter of the floor was painted black in tribute to the jersey color change last June.
Last week the Cavs officially added black to the team’s color palate for their new logos which were unveiled as well as new uniforms which will be revealed later this summer.