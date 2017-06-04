Gladiators Beat Valor on Both Sides Of The Ball In 59-35 Road Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators, proudly presented by Unique Home Solutions, defeated the Washington Valor on Saturday in Week 9 of the 2017 AFL season at Verizon Center in Washington, DC by a final score of 59-35. With the win, Cleveland improved to 2-6 overall this season and currently sits alone in fourth place in the AFL standings.

The Gladiators struck first on Saturday when QB Arvell Nelson connected with WR Michael Preston for a nine-yard touchdown pass on the team’s first possession to make it 7-0 in the first quarter. After Cleveland DB Rayshaun Kizer provided an interception on Washington’s first drive, Gladiators FB Jeramie Richardson posted a four-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Cleveland through one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, another Gladiators pick, this time provided by JLB Terence Moore, set up a ten-yard Nelson-to-Preston touchdown pass that made it 21-0 Cleveland. The Valor put themselves on the scoreboard thanks to four-yard scoring strike from QB Sean Brackett to WR Greg Carr that made it 21-7 before a Gladiators response was mounted on the team’s next play from scrimmage, a 29-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to WR Quentin Sims that pushed the visitors’ lead to 27-7. The Valor clawed back into things with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brackett to WR Greg Carr that made it 27-14 before Nelson and Preston connected for a 22-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch that gave the Gladiators a 20-point lead again at 34-14. Cleveland capped the first half with a three-yard rushing score from WR Tom Gilson that made it 40-14 Gladiators at halftime.

Washington began the third quarter with a 12-yard completion from Brackett to WR Josh Reece to make it 40-21 Cleveland before the Gladiators responded with a three-yard Richardson touchdown run to re-extend their edge to 46-21. After turning the Valor over on downs after a lengthy third-quarter drive, the Gladiators extended their lead to 53-21 at the end of the quarter with a ten-yard Nelson touchdown throw to TE Phillipkeith Manley.

In the fourth quarter, Washington receiver Reese connected with WR Roger Jackson for a one-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Cleveland lead at 53-28 before the Gladiators struck back with a three-yard Richardson touchdown run, his third of the game, to make it 59-28 Cleveland with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Brackett connected with Reese on an eight-yard touchdown catch that drew the Valor to within four scores at 59-35, but the Gladiators held on for their second victory of the season both overall and vs. Washington.

Next up for the Gladiators, it’s a Saturday road clash vs. the Philadelphia Soul in Week 10 with full coverage, live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, underway at 7:00 pm on 92.3 The Fan and CBS Sports Network.

NOTES: Nelson posted 260 yards through the air on 21/28 passing with five touchdowns…Preston finished with team-high 12 receptions for 105 receiving yards and three touchdowns…Sims posted 92 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown grab…WR Larry Beavers notched 101 return yards on five kick returns…Gladiators DB’s Kizer and Fred Obi, and JLB Moore, each posted one interception with Obi leading the team with six solo tackles.

POST-GAME AWARDS:

Offensive Player of the Game: CLE WR Michael Preston – 12 catches, 105 receiving yards, three touchdown catches.

Defensive Player of the Game: WAS DB Tracy Belton – Game-high nine tackles (seven solo).

MVP of the Game: CLE QB Arvell Nelson – 21/28 passing, 260 passing yards, five touchdown passes.

The Gladiators Tailgate Zone will debut on Friday, June 16th when the Gladiators host the Baltimore Brigade at Quicken Loans Arena for a “Summer Picnic at The Q.” The first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive a Gladiators Tumbler presented by Phantom Fireworks. Additionally, there will be two other opportunities for fans to experience the Tailgate Zone during the remaining home games of the 2017 regular season as the team hosts “Go Pink Night” on Saturday June 24th and “Fan Salute Night presented by the Brew Kettle” on Saturday, July 8th. Fans can purchase all-inclusive Tailgate Zone tickets for only $49 by visiting http://www.clevelandgladiators.com/tailgatezone or by calling (216) 420-2550.

The Cleveland Gladiators are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

