Kerr Reportedly To Coach Game 2

June 4, 2017 6:29 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. — According to Howard Beck of USA Today, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is set to return to coach the Western Conference Champions tonight in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr has not been on Golden State’s bench since their Game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Former Cavs head coach Mike Brown has been the acting coach since that game, leading the Warriors to 10 straight wins to mark the first 12-0 postseason start in NBA history.

