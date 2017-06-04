LeBron Skips Podium Following Game 2 Loss Because He’s Tired Of Waiting To Talk

June 4, 2017 11:50 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, LeBron James

LeBron James did not go to the podium following Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

James, who did the same following practice Saturday, has grown tired of having to wait until opposing coaches and players are done talking according to multiple reports out of Oakland.

“Yeah there’s a reason,” James told reporters when asked about the situation.

James then added, “It’s got nothing to do with wins and losses though.”

James chose to speak to reporters in front of his locker instead.

With 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists James tied Magic Johnson with his eighth triple-double in the NBA Finals – the most in Finals history – in the 132-113 loss to the Warriors.

Golden State leads The Finals 2-0 with Game 3 set for Wednesday night in Cleveland.

