Akron Area Teacher Calls LeBron ‘Role Model,’ ‘Humanitarian,’ At Home In Response To L.A. Home Graffiti

A week after LeBron James’ home in L.A. was vandalized with racist graffiti, a local Northeast Ohio teacher is responding with love.

RELATED: LeBron’s Focus Shifted From Finals To Racism After Vandalism

An Akron middle school English teacher, Jennifer Pennington, took about $20 from her own pocket and went to work after she heard the news last week.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Pennington created three double-sided white placards, writing the phrases “Hero,” “Role Model,” “Mentor,” “Humanitarian,” “Leader,” and “Good Samaritan” in big block letters using black magic marker and placed them about 10 yards apart on the side of the street across from James’ driveway. “My heart broke when I saw the N-word posted on [his gate in Los Angeles]. Because that shouldn’t be a word to describe anybody,” Pennington said in a telephone interview with ESPN on Sunday.

You can see the pictures on LeBron James’ yard in Bath Township here.

How did one of LeBron's neighbors respond to the racist vandalism at James' LA home? By putting up positive signs: https://t.co/OsrRSvkeXb pic.twitter.com/Vdl9B0FGgx — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2017

Pennington went on to call LeBron “an inspiration” in her interview with McMenamin, and said she felt she had to do something after LeBron donated so much money in his life to Akron area schools.

Meanwhile, LeBron will try to focus his attention on the court, with Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night back in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

[h/t FTW]