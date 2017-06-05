LeBron James Unhappy With Reporter’s Question About Cavs Defending Home Court

After LeBron James dropped 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Cavs’ Game 2 NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, he didn’t go to the podium.
James answered questions from the locker room, because reports said he wasn’t willing to wait an extended amount of time to get up in front of the assembled media.
During his locker room Q&A, LeBron got a bit fed up with one particular question…
Here’s the transcript of the exchange:
LeBron: I mean, are you a smart guy?
Reporter: I think so.
LeBron: You think so, right? So we don’t defend homecourt, what happens?
Reporter: Yeah, I know. That’s what I’m saying.
LeBron: I’m asking you.
Reporter: Well yeah, then you guys are looking at getting swept.
LeBron: All right. So, that answered your question.
LeBron believes, yes, the Cavs need to defend home court to win the series. It’s a pretty easy answer.
Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.