WATCH: The Missed Steph Curry Double Dribble Call From Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

June 5, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Steph Curry

The most talked about highlight from Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday night was Steph Curry giving LeBron James the runaround in the third quarter.

But, the question has to be asked – did Steph Curry double-dribble? The move certainly put James ‘on skates,’ but it appears Curry touched the ball with two hands on his shot fake, and then drove to the rim without a violation being called.

Yep. That’s a double dribble. The Warriors won game 2 132-113 behind a big night from Curry and Kevin Durant.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night at 9 pm in Cleveland.

