The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com’s Ari Wasserman Breaks Down Buckeyes Basketball Coaching Vacancy on the Nick Wilson Experiment.
Ari Wasserman Breaks Down Buckeyes Basketball Coaching VacancyJune 6, 2017 11:17 PM
COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: Head Coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after Jae'Sean Tate #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes was called for a foul late in the second half of the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Value City Arena on December 16, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Northern Illinois 67-54. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)