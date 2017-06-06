Don’t Expect Jeremy Maclin To End Up With Browns Regardless If They’re Interested

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns might be interested in veteran receiver Jeremy Maclin but he probably isn’t interested in the Browns.

Maclin, who was released by Kansas City last Friday, is reportedly visiting the Bills Tuesday and the Ravens are also on his radar.

The Browns have also expressed interest in Maclin according to ESPN.

“That’s a good thing if we did,” head coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday following the team’s OTA practice. “I don’t know much about that but again…one thing I know about our group is that we’re going to continue to look for ways to improve our football team. I’ve said that numerous times and I give Sashi [Brown] credit for that.

“I think we’re always out there looking. If there’s a player available then we’re going to take a peek at him and see if he can help our football team.”

The Browns signed veteran Kenny Britt to a 4-year $32.5 million deal this offseason to essentially replace Terrelle Pryor, who signed with the Redskins.

With the focus on developing second-year receivers Ricardo Louis, Jordan Payton as well as Corey Coleman, it’s unlikely that the Browns will add a veteran that would end up taking practice and game reps away from the young players.

Here are some other quick hits from OTAs Tuesday.

– Myles Garrett practiced Tuesday and did not appear limited at all. Garrett was lightning fast working through drills and off the ball, but keep in mind he’s not in pads nor is he going against Joe Thomas, yet.

– Kenny Britt is quite the talker and lover of Cleveland. After practice Britt said that the Browns haven’t had the feel of a 1-15 team since the first time he visited. He also praised the quarterbacks and used the word “great” to describe them.

– New safety Calvin Pryor, acquired last week from the New York Jets for linebacker Demario Davis didn’t want to discuss his time in the big apple or what went wrong.

– Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said he’s been “full-go” the last few weeks and no longer limited from an injury that had him sidelined a few weeks ago.

– Defensive lineman Desmond Bryant is back and feeling like his old self. Bryant said Tuesday that although he felt that he could’ve helped make a difference during the 1-15 season, he used the time to heal his entire body in addition to recovering from the torn pectoral muscle he suffered 2 weeks before training camp last July.

– It’s hard to tell if Gregg Williams has already made that much of a difference with the defense or if the offense is just this bad as there were mistakes galore Tuesday on that side of the ball. Not many throws were on target from quarterbacks and there wasn’t much time for them to throw to begin with. Throw-aways during non padded practices are never a good thing and we saw a few of those as well. Contrary to what Jackson has said, not a single one of these quarterbacks has really distinguished himself – at least in the last 3 practices that have been open to reporters.

– Receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman, cornerback Joe Haden as well as offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Joe Bitonio, Austin Reiter, John Greco, Matt McCants did not practice Tuesday.