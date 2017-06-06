Indians Activate Chisenhall, Place Salazar On DL

June 6, 2017 5:25 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Danny Salazar, Lonnie Chisenhall, MLB

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have activated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 7-day concussion disabled list, and have placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness in a corresponding move.

Salazar’s trip to the DL is retroactive to June 4.

Chisenhall was placed on the disabled list on May 23, returning to action in two rehab games on June 3rd and 4th. Chisenhall is 24-for-92 (.261) with 6 doubles, a triple and 6 home runs and 22 RBI over 33 games at the major league level this season.

Salazar is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA over 12 games in 2017. He started 10 games before being moved to the bullpen.

