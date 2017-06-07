Cavs Confident Heading Into Game 3, ‘Series Is Far From Over’

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavs have been here before.

Down 0-2, with Game 3 in the friendly confines of Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavs aren’t wavering in their belief that they have another comeback in them.

“Absolutely,” guard Kyle Korver said Wednesday morning. “One of the advantages of being in The Finals with this team, third year in a row, last year down 0-2, 3-1, there’s been a thousand conversations about that.

“We gotta get one first. We gotta get this one at home and then go from there. This series is far from over. We know that.”

Like last year, the Warriors have manhandled the Cavs in the first 2 games in Oakland. They won by a combined 48 points in Games 1 and 2 in 2016 and by a combined 41 points this year.

The addition of Kevin Durant has made Golden State an unstoppable force. Durant is averaging

35.6 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists through the first 2 games.

“He may be the longest guy on the court,” Korver said. “Off the top of my head, he’s right there. Obviously in isolations he’s able to contest, he’s up at the rim, being able to contest there, being able to get in passing lanes. If you’re 7-feet and you’re engaged, you can be a great defender. Just adding to who they already are, obviously that’s a huge plus for them.”

LeBron James was asked if guarding Durant is taking a physical toll on him, and his teammates.

“No. Do I look tired?,” James responded.

“I feel great,” James continued. “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good, I would think.”

The addition of Durant was a response to the Cavs shocking them in the 2016 Finals.

Golden State, 14-0 this post season, appears out for blood. They don’t just want to beat the Cavs in this year’s Finals, they want to embarrass them.

James, who trolled the Warriors at his Halloween party last October, is averaging 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 39.7 minutes per game but it hasn’t been enough to hang with Golden State.

James was asked Wednesday morning if he can sense revenge being the Warriors’ motivation.

“They’re playing well,” James said. “They’re playing exceptionally well. I don’t get involved with what is going on in the summertime and things of that nature because I’m too far removed [from it] and things that go on so at the end of the day I want to win just as bad as they do.

“Obviously they probably have a bad taste in their mouth from last year and we had one last year from what happened the year before. I’ve had a few bad tastes in my mouth from what happened in The Finals.”

The focus for the Cavs isn’t on Golden State’s revenge tour, it’s on themselves and what they need to do to get back in and make this a series.

For James it’s pretty simple.

“Win,” James said.