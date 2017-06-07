David Aldridge: LeBron Will Still Be The Best Player After This Series, Even If Durant Wins

June 7, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, David Aldridge, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Tyronn Lue

David Aldridge of TNT and NBA TV joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to preview game 3 of the NBA Finals. David told Ken and Anthony what we can expect effort-wise from the Cavs tonight. David talked about if this series outcome will affect LeBron James’ legacy. Aldridge also talked about Kevin Durant and if he will take the torch from LeBron as the “Best Player in the World.”

David talked about what makes Golden State a great team and tried to explained what pace means to Ty Lue and the Cavs. D.A. gave a glimpse into Ty Lue’s adjustments and recounted Lue’s time as a player where he was thought highly of for his toughness.

David also told the boys if he smelled weed in the Cavs locker room after game 2.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 

