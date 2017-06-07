GM David Griffin To Cavs Fans Worried About His Future: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

June 7, 2017 8:47 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – David Griffin doesn’t seem to worried about his future as general manager of the Cavaliers.

Griffin’s contract expires on June 30th and there’s been a lot of buzz and reports about whether or not he will remain with the team.

Prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a fan yelled to Griffin as he walked towards the court, “Time to get paid” to which he responded, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has been mum about Griffin’s future but he did not grant Orlando permission to speak with Griffin when they were in the process of overhauling their front office last month.

