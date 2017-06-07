Mike Clevinger Optioned to AAA, LHP Crockett Recalled

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have recalled LHP Kyle Crockett from Triple-A Columbus, and have optioned starter Mike Clevinger in a corresponding move.

Clevinger is 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 7 games (33.0IP, 23H, 15ER) for the Indians this season. The righty has started six games in that span, tossing 33 innings, allowing 15 earned runs on 23 hits.

Crockett is 1-0 in 21 relief appearances on the year for the Clippers, with a 1.85 ERA (5 ER) over 24 1/3 innings in that span. The lefty has struck out 28 and walked 8, allowing a .190 average against him. He has not allowed a run over 5 2/3 innings in his last 5 outings, and left-handed hitters are .150 against the 25-year old.

Clevinger may not be gone for long, as the Indians likely will need an extra bullpen arm with two off days in the next five, and they will not need a fifth starter until June 17th or 18th. The move allows Clevinger to get his normal start in Columbus.