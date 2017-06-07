Reynolds’ 2 HR Night Leads Rockies Over Former Team Indians 11-3

June 7, 2017 12:00 AM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Indians, Mark Reynolds, MLB, Tribe

DENVER (AP) — Rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 11-3 Tuesday night.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

Bouncing back from a loss in his previous outing, Senzatela (8-2) allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings. He struck out four and walked one in continuing to lead major league rookie pitchers in wins this season while also opening the scoring for Colorado.

However, the win did not come without some cost. Left fielder Gerardo Parra left the game after making the last out of the third inning when he pulled up during an attempted steal of second base with a right quad strain. He was replaced by Ian Desmond.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen