WATCH: Kyrie Irving Finished First Half With Ridiculous Layup In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

June 7, 2017 10:31 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving

The Cavaliers trail the Golden State Warriors 67-61 at the end of the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

But Kyrie Irving made sure the Cavs had some momentum going into the locker room at the end of 24 minutes of play.

Let’s just admit it – Kyrie has got some pretty good ball-handling skills.

Irving has 17 points in the first half, on 7/13 from the field. LeBron James leads the way for the Cavs with 27 first half points, while the squad trails by 6.

